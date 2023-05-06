‘Obsessed’ – Jamie Carragher fires back at Gary Neville jibe over Liverpool transfer target

Jamie Carragher hit back at Gary Neville after the former Manchester United defender aimed a dig at Liverpool over their reported pursuit of Alexis Mac Allister.

Amid strong links with the Brighton midfielder in recent days and weeks, reliable journalist German Garcia Grova tweeted on Thursday that the Reds are in the ‘advanced’ stages of talks to sign the 24-year-old, with the player notifying his current club of his desire to leave the Amex Stadium.

A potential fee of £70m has been mentioned in some reports (90min), although that’s still substantially less than the £130m which had been touted for long-time target Jude Bellingham (Daily Mail), who’s believed to be nearing an agreement with Real Madrid (Fabrizio Romano).

As Liverpool defeated Brentford to close the gap on fourth-placed United to just one point, having been 12 adrift only four weeks ago, Neville took to Twitter with a jibe at the Merseysiders, saying: “Liverpool with no Bellingham but get Mac Allister? That enough to get back in CL places? £80m!!”.

Shortly after the full-time whistle blew at Anfield on Saturday evening, Carragher shot back at his fellow Sky Sports pundit, tweeting: “Obsessed!!!!”.

Are the Manchester natives getting a little twitchy over their top-four standing? Neville’s dig suggests they might just be!

