World Cup winning midfielder’s teammates know he is joining Liverpool this summer – report

It’s no longer a secret that Liverpool are pushing hard to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and it now appears that the 24-year-old’s teammates are aware that he will swap the Amex Stadium for Anfield this summer, that’s according to the Daily Mail (via Paisley Gates).

Fabrizio Romano revealed recently that Jurgen Klopp has held a ‘direct meeting’ with the dynamic midfielder who is ‘100% leaving’ Roberto De Zerbi’s side at the end of the season.

He impressed once again for the south coast outfit last night and his stoppage time penalty was enough to earn Brighton a 1-0 win over Manchester United.

The Seagulls have had an excellent campaign so far and are currently sat sixth in the Premier League table.

It’s therefore no surprise that some of the Premier League’s so called ‘bigger’ clubs are keeping tabs on a number of their players ahead of the summer transfer window.

They sold Leandro Trossard to title-chasing Arsenal in January while Moises Caicedo was also close to leaving the club earlier this season.

After helping his nation to World Cup success in Qatar in December and shining for Brighton all season Mac Allister may now feel it’s the right time for him to make the next step in his career.

Our midfield is in need of reinforcements and we’d love to see him plying his trade at Anfield next season.

