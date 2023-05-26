Pundit ‘not convinced’ Liverpool is the ‘best solution’ for PL star who’s likely to leave current club this summer

Tony Cascsarino has claimed that Liverpool may not be ‘the best solution’ for Mason Mount this summer with him looking likely to leave Chelsea.

The 24-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Anfield for a number of months, is approaching the final year of his current Stamford Bridge deal and there’s currently no signs of an agreement for an extension.

Speaking before the Blues’ 4-1 defeat to Manchester United last night Chelsea boss Frank Lampard all but confirmed that Mount is on his way out of the club in the coming weeks but Cascarino believes a move to Arsenal would make more sense for the England international.

The 60-year-old wrote for The Times (as quoted by HITC): “I’m not convinced Liverpool will be the best solution for him because Liverpool haven’t had an ambitious midfield recently.

“They have enough up front, so they don’t have to risk another body from midfield, but they have lost three midfielders in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keïta, so Jürgen Klopp is looking for one. Liverpool is, without a doubt, a close second to Arsenal for Mount.”

READ MORE: Klopp confirms 20 y/o Liverpool star may leave the club this summer; tips him to have a ‘fantastic career’

Despite Trent Alexander-Arnold’s impressive form since taking up his new inverted role in the side allaying some of the concerns about our midfield it’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp is wanting to strengthen his options in the middle of the park.

Mount has struggled with numerous injuries this season and has registered just three goals and six assists but there’s no doubting his ability.

Klopp could be the man to get the dynamic midfielder performing at his best – even if Cascarino doesn’t agree.

His energy and versatility is something that will appeal to our German tactician but it remains to be seen whether he will opt to remain in the capital and head to the Gunners – a team that he has already held talks with (GOAL).

Chelsea will not be wanting to sell to a huge rival but with them running the risk of losing him for free in just over 12 months time they may have no choice if they receive the right kind of offer.

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵