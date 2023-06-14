James Pearce: Liverpool rule out new signings in two positions this summer

Liverpool are officially not perusing the market for a new right-back nor a new forward this summer.

James Pearce confirmed as much in his latest piece, despite the Merseysiders losing Bobby Firmino on a free transfer this summer and ongoing questions around Trent Alexander-Arnold’s inverted role.

“It remains to be seen whether Klopp perseveres with Trent Alexander-Arnold in the hybrid role that re-energised him during the run-in, but either way, Liverpool are not looking to buy a right-back,” the journalist wrote for The Athletic.

Pearce went on to add: “Liverpool do not intend to add to their attacking options, despite the departure of Roberto Firmino, who scored 13 goals in all competitions in 2022-23. Cody Gakpo effectively filled the Brazilian’s boots, adjusting to the false-nine role with aplomb following his January arrival from PSV Eindhoven.”

The priority, as ever, remains bolstering the midfield department; to that end, the Reds have kicked off the window well with the addition of Brighton’s first-ever World Cup-winning midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister.

It’s unclear where Liverpool will go next

It had seemed relatively cut and dry from a Liverpool perspective as far as their next move in the transfer market was concerned. A move to snap up Nice’s Khephren Thuram was the logical next step, so a multitude of reports had us believe.

We certainly still admire the Frenchman, along with international compatriot Manu Kone, though Jurgen Klopp and Jorg Schmadtke won’t be pushed into rushing the process.

It’s of course worth emphasising that the window has freshly opened and that time remains on our side to complete a hopefully transformative summer of business.

It remains to be seen what exact form such business will take, though it’s fair to presume that any midfielders failing to show the required versatility (ideally playing all three of the 6, 8 and 10 roles) will be quickly struck off the list.

