‘Into the market again…’ – Liverpool fans will hope Sky reporter’s transfer prediction comes true

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes that Liverpool could bring in ‘at least’ another midfielder or two in the summer transfer window.

The Reds have already secured the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton this month and are continuing to be linked with several other targets such as Khephren Thuram, Gabri Veiga and Ryan Gravenberch.

The journalist was speaking to GIVEMESPORT when he discussed the potential for further transfer activity at Anfield this summer, pointing out how a significant chunk of their wage bill has been freed up by a multitude of departures at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Sheth stated: “I think they will go into the market again for a couple of other midfielders, at least one or two more. And I say that about doing their business early, not just incomings.

“You know the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, all quietly out of the exit door, you know, wages freed up. Maybe not transfer fees coming in as they left on free transfers.”

Three of the players mentioned by Sheth are midfielders, which indicates that it’s an area of the pitch where Liverpool need multiple additions this summer rather than just Mac Allister.

The resurgence of Curtis Jones and tactical redeployment of Trent Alexander-Arnold have also helped to boost Jurgen Klopp’s options in the middle of the park, although he’ll likely be seeking one or two more signings, as the Sky Sports reporter suggested.

If the Reds get three new midfielders through the door this summer, while also recruiting one or two defenders, that’d represent a very productive first transfer window for new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke.

We’ll have to wait and see just how much activity Liverpool can pull off between now and the end of August, but Kopites will be hoping that Sheth’s expectation of the Merseyside club entering the market for at least a couple more players comes to fruition.

