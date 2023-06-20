Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal fire opening salvo in bid for £42.7m Liverpool target

Alleged Liverpool transfer target Jurrien Timber could soon be snapped up by Premier League rivals Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners are understood to have identified the Ajax man as a ‘top of the list’ target, though the Eredivisie outfit won’t accept £30m as a bid.

Fabrizio Romano reported the update in question on Twitter on Monday evening, following initial reporting from The Athletic’s ever-reliable David Ornstein.

A further update from Florian Plettenberg on Twitter has clarified that a bid closer to €50m (£42.7m) would be required to finalise a deal with both parties keen on that prospect.

Are Liverpool genuinely interested?

The Metro has most recently attributed interest from both ourselves and Manchester United, though the sticking point will likely be the centre-half’s right-footedness.

We are known to be in the market for a new centre-back to ease the pressure on Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, with a left-footed option considered to be a priority after the addition of a further two central midfielders.

Talented as Timber no doubt is – not to mention ideal as our own Dutch colossus’ connection to the 22-year-old is via the national team – he simply doesn’t fit the bill for what Liverpool are reportedly looking for.

