New ‘young’ centre-back on the cards but not a third midfielder – Athletic

Liverpool supporters had been excited to see that we were linked to a possible third signing this summer in our midfield but it now seems that this may not be realistic in the short-term future at least.

As reported by James Pearce and Raphael Honigstein for The Athletic: ‘Liverpool could yet move for a young centre-back if the right option becomes available, but they won’t pursue a third midfielder unless one of the current crop leaves’.

This news may come as somewhat of a surprise, especially as the links to Romeo Lavia have been so strong in the past few days, and so we may not be seeing another new face in the midfield yet.

That is unless we see a current player leave the club and of all our current midfield options, it does seem that Thiago Alcantara is the most obvious candidate who could leave Anfield.

Whether we think the Southampton man is a good replacement for our No.6, is all down to personal preference but this will certainly cause some debate.

In terms of a ‘young centre-back’, the main target who has been linked is Levi Colwill but this move wouldn’t come cheap either.

It will all boil down to preference over who the club wants to buy, which area to strengthen and how much money is available to spend in the final weeks of the transfer window.

This update though does seem to suggest there won’t be too much action in the near future, until we see some others leaving Merseyside first.

