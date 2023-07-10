Liverpool rocked as PL rival appears closer to ‘final decision’ on reported defensive target – report

Liverpool may have to fast-track any plans they have in regard to landing reported defensive target Micky van de Ven (90Min).

Fabrizio Romano reported on Twitter that Tottenham will continue to hold talks for the Wolfsburg centre-half, with a final decision set to depend on the potential asking price and negotiations.

Tottenham are still considering Edmond Tapsoba as top target but no official bid yet — while talks will continue for both Tapsoba and van de Ven this week. 🚨⚪️ #THFC Final decision on new CB will depend also on asking price/negotiations with Leverkusen and Wolfsburg. pic.twitter.com/HZtQ8SwZ7j — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2023

Links to the Reds have gone a little dry admittedly, with an even unlikelier option in Chelsea’s Levi Colwill dominating the headlines.

Who would be willing to be a fourth/fifth choice for Liverpool?

The consensus that appears to have been reached among the more reliable sources available is that Liverpool won’t be looking to land someone they can immediately throw into the first-XI for the backline.

That’s an understandable position to take given that we’re still in possession of some serious quality in Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk.

Ultimately, however, we find it difficult to ignore the even more commonly shared concerns around the fragility of the central defence.

The numbers are present, though it’s perhaps worth pointing out to any potential addition that they would unlikely struggle for opportunities if recent history is anything to go by.

