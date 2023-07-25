Jordan Henderson’s Liverpool exit looks set to be finalised after what he’s reportedly done

Jordan Henderson is believed to have said his goodbyes at Liverpool ahead of his proposed move to Saudi Arabia.

The Daily Mail have reported that the 33-year-old has communicated his farewells to those at LFC and is due to fly out to the Middle East on Wednesday to complete his transfer to Al-Ettifaq, having undergone his medical in Manchester last Friday.

The exit-bound Reds captain is understood to have spoken at length with Jurgen Klopp about his game-time at Anfield and his future role in the team prior to agreeing the deal with Steven Gerrard’s side, who are set to pay him a gargantuan £700,000 per week.

READ MORE: Liverpool transfer plans could be altered after pre-season setback for £60m ‘connector’

READ MORE: ‘Understand that…’ – Sky Sports reporter drops huge Romeo Lavia to Liverpool claim

If Henderson has said his goodbyes to his Liverpool teammates and completed his medical to join Al-Ettifaq, we can take it that the transfer is as good as done.

It’s a massively anti-climactic way for the Anfield career of the captain of a magnificent Reds team to end, with the 33-year-old’s legacy being tainted in the eyes of many who are loath to see him moving to a country where homosexuality is a criminal offence.

He’s already been criticised in some quarters for the move, which is very much at odds with his previous public support for the LGBTQI+ community.

The manner of Henderson’s exit is bitterly disappointing, but he still deserves to be remembered as a tremendous leader throughout one of the most enjoyable periods of Liverpool’s history.

He took on the unenviable task of replacing the iconic Gerrard as captain and rose to the challenge, and it’s a testament to his longevity and ability that he came just eight appearances short of the 500 mark for a club as illustrious as the Reds (Transfermarkt).

His immense contribution at Anfield will live long in the memory, with the club now focusing on finding a successor for him in Klopp’s midfield.

#Ep82 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Who do Liverpool replace Henderson & Fabinho with?