‘Understand that…’ – Sky Sports reporter drops huge Romeo Lavia to Liverpool claim

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has shared a significant update regarding the possibility of Romeo Lavia moving to Liverpool this summer.

The Southampton midfielder has been linked with the Reds for some time, with the Saints reportedly demanding £50m for the 19-year-old.

It’s now understood that both the player and Jurgen Klopp are keen for a deal to go through, and a tweet from the German journalist on Tuesday morning indicates that the duo could well get their mutual wish.

Plettenberg stated: “News Romeo #Lavia: Understand that #LFC is the top favorite now! Lavia wants to join Liverpool and has given the 🟢 light!

“No agreement between the clubs yet but concrete negotiations are ongoing. His price valuation was around £50m. #Klopp wants him!”

READ MORE: Fabio Carvalho makes interesting Jurgen Klopp admission following Liverpool loan exit

READ MORE: James Pearce issues Szoboszlai injury update ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Singapore

With Arsenal and Chelsea also being linked with Lavia (football.london), Plettenberg’s claim that Liverpool are now the ‘top favourite’ to sign him feels like a serious tipping of the scales in the Reds’ favour.

The same can be said of the player’s reported green light for a move to Anfield, and it’s also interesting to note how the journalist said the 19-year-old’s valuation ‘was’ around £50m.

That may hint of potential room for manoeuvre when it comes to the final transfer fee, and it seems as if that’s the one major obstacle to overcome towards a deal getting done.

Both Lavia and Klopp appear keen, so once Liverpool and Southampton can come to an agreement on a price, that should pave the way for the final stages of the move to be sorted out.

After weeks of speculation, it now seems as if the Belgian could finally be on the verge of becoming a Reds player, provided a fee can be agreed and there are no late hitches thereafter.

You can see Plettenberg’s tweet below, via @Plettigoal on Twitter:

🆕 ❗️News Romeo #Lavia: Understand that #LFC is the top favorite now! Lavia wants to join Liverpool and has given the 🟢 light! ➡️ No agreement between the clubs yet but concrete negotiations are ongoing

➡️ His price valuation was around £50m. #Klopp wants him! @SkySportDE… pic.twitter.com/z6lZEDOW8c — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 25, 2023

#Ep82 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Who do Liverpool replace Henderson & Fabinho with?