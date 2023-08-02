Melissa Reddy hints £20m target wants to join Liverpool this summer against his club’s wishes

Melissa Reddy has said that one reported Liverpool transfer target ‘is sold on’ a prospective move to Anfield this summer, although his club are ‘reluctant’ to lose him.

Andre Trindade has been linked with the Reds as an alternative to Romeo Lavia, for whom two offers have now been turned down by Southampton.

The Merseyside club are in talks over a move for the Fluminense midfielder, as per a tweet from Reddy on Wednesday morning, and while they appear to have convinced the player over a potential move, his employers could be harder to persuade.

The journalist said on Sky Sports News: “The club’s interest in Andre started when he was capped by Brazil. Fluminense are reluctant to let Andre exit this summer, but the player is sold on a transfer to Anfield. A fee in the region of £20m has been mooted.

“Liverpool saw a fresh offer for Romeo Lavia rejected by Southampton on Tuesday and will continue to explore alternative options if there is no compromise on the Belgian’s £50m valuation.

“In an ideal situation, two new midfielders and a defender would be added to Jurgen Klopp’s squad before the close of the window.”

In Andre and Lavia, Liverpool have two transfer targets who’ve indicated that they’d be keen on moving to Anfield, but their respective clubs aren’t willing to let them go too easily.

There have been reports of Southampton potentially holding out for as much as £60m for their Belgian midfielder in the wake of four Premier League sides being interested in him, so the Reds have already taken to exploring other options if the 19-year-old would cost more than they’re willing to pay.

The Brazilian should theoretically be easier to land, considering his far inferior transfer valuation, although Fluminense’s stance on the matter could go a long way towards determining how far the Merseysiders will extend themselves in trying to sign him.

Although the 22-year-old has never played in Europe, he’s still racked up a tally of 145 appearances for his current club, with the majority of those coming in a competitive top flight in Brazil or the Copa Libertadores (Transfermarkt).

There’d obviously be a transition if he were to swap Brazil for England, but his experience suggests that he’d be comfortable with going straight into Liverpool’s line-up if they’re successful in landing him.

Klopp would undoubtedly like to sign both Andre and Lavia if possible, but even getting the elder of those two through the door would ensure that the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are offset to some degree.

