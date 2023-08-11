What Reddy’s now heard from Moises Caicedo after reported change of heart

There could still be life in Liverpool’s pursuit of Moises Caicedo, even despite the player being understood to have made his transfer preference (Chelsea) clear.

Melissa Reddy hopped onto X to share the latest details on the story, with it clear that the Blues still have much to do to re-take control of the transfer, even despite the midfielder appearing to have gone beyond mere doubts over an Anfield switch.

Info from the player's end is Chelsea have this first part boxed off – Caicedo reiterated they are his choice. Clubs yet to confirm, but one feeling is it could be to get more 💰. Still work to do in terms of making a formal offer Brighton deem acceptable in the circumstances. https://t.co/TKMYVYXNVl — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 11, 2023

Given that Brighton had agreed a deadline between the clubs in which they could do battle over the Ecuadorian’s future, going back on the agreement would require the Seagulls to harm their relationship with Liverpool in the process.

That may be an easy decision for Tony Bloom and Co. regardless – better to have £110m in the bank from Chelsea – if they are indeed prepared to fork out a figure that meets expectations – and an unhappy player off the books as opposed to prolonging a saga that had been in dire need of a resolution ahead of the new season, right?

Still, the Europa League outfit will have to consider the potential ramifications of going back on their word on their reputation at large.

Whether that’s enough for Brighton to dig in their heels and insist on the outcome of the bidding war being upheld remains to be seen, though one might imagine they’ll be hesitant to lose out on a guaranteed £110m before Chelsea look to match our offer.

