‘Good work’ – Ian Doyle applauds Liverpool duo for their roles in lead-up to Szoboszlai’s goal

Dominik Szoboszlai fired Liverpool into a very early lead against Aston Villa this afternoon, although Ian Doyle also praised the contributions of two players in forcing the corner from which the goal stemmed.

There were only three minutes on the clock when the Hungarian scored for the Reds for the first time, dispatching from a set piece that Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah helped to force as the visitors conceded the corner under pressure.

Providing updates from Anfield on Twitter/X, the journalist said in the immediate aftermath of the goal: “Great strike from Szoboszlai there, but the initial corner came from Salah and Nunez putting the Villa defence under pressure inside their own area. Good work from Nunez in particular.”

Jurgen Klopp places huge importance in all of Liverpool’s players working tirelessly out of possession, and he’ll have been thrilled with Nunez and Salah for putting the squeeze on the Villa defence right from the get-go.

If there had been any doubts or fears over the Egyptian’s mindset amid the ongoing interest from Saudi Arabia, he put those to bed very quickly with his industry in forcing the visitors to concede the corner from which Szoboszlai scored.

In stark contrast to the last match at Anfield against Bournemouth a fortnight ago, the Reds made the perfect start today, and will hope to build on it to maintain their promising start to the season.

