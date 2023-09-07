Michael Edwards return to football confirmed; joining forces with fellow ex-Red – Ornstein

Jorg Schmadtke may have won many Liverpool supporters over with our signings in the final stages of the transfer window but if most fans were given the choice of having Michael Edwards back – we’d jump at the chance.

As reported by David Ornstein for The Athletic, it seems the ex-Red is coming back to the game: ‘Former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards is to make his much-anticipated comeback to sport by launching an advisory service alongside the club’s ex-director of research, Ian Graham…

‘Following a year-long break from the game, he is now preparing to return as a non-executive director of Graham’s new company, Ludonautics. The firm will offer its skills and experience to ownership groups and teams as they look to engineer progress and success on and off the pitch’.

Although it’s not a return to Anfield as our sporting director, we can at least be happy that the man highly praised for his transfer work on Merseyside hasn’t made a move directly to another Premier League club.

There’s certainly plenty of expertise that can be passed on from the man who spent more than 10 years with the Reds and worked his way up through the ranks within the club.

The article did go on to mention though that there wasn’t a desire to take another sporting director job in his career and it seems that the duo are now focussing on teaching the next generation, rather than working for one team in the industry again.

It will be interesting to see if the two men who were employed by our club do become involved in another team indirectly in the future, or if they will be passing any pieces of transfer advice onto Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment staff.

We can only wish two former colleagues the best of luck on their new adventure and hope that they don’t turn their expertise to anyone who will come back to bite us!

