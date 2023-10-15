Gravenberch reveals one thing LFC keep doing that gives him a ‘good feeling’ before games

Ryan Gravenberch shared one Liverpool tradition that he’s thoroughly enjoying before every game.

The 21-year-old Dutchman is a big fan of the Reds blasting out ‘Run This Town’ ahead of fixtures at Anfield, admitting it gave him ‘such a good feeling’.

“One thing Liverpool are always doing is the song from Rihanna, Kanye West and Jay-Z [Run This Town] before the game,” the Dutchman told Sky Sports.

“When I saw the game against West Ham, I was on the bench but I felt something in me like ‘wow!’, you know?

“From this I get such a good feeling to go on the pitch and want to win the game.

“Maybe not my favourite music but I go for that song you know.”

The Merseysiders went on to win their clash with West Ham 3-1, courtesy of goals from Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah.

READ MORE: Gravenberch says ‘crazy’ former LFC target has ‘good chance’ of winning Ballon d’Or one day

READ MORE: Ryan Gravenberch says 22-year-old Liverpool player is absolutely ‘crazy’ in training

The former Bayern Munich man looks a player reborn in the famous red shirt, becoming a bolt-on starter in cup and European games.

With Curtis Jones sadly banned for another two games in the English top-flight, misfortune could turn to opportunity for Gravenberch in our upcoming clashes with Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Whatever helps the midfielder deliver his best performances for Jurgen Klopp’s men – we’re all for!

The only question that remains is how our No.17 will respond to the challenge of our summer signing who’s come on leaps and bounds since departing the Allianz Arena.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 8 Review 🤩: Isak or Alvarez the man to watch? Dominance in EOTK’s league, time to go big on Villa/Spurs/West Ham…