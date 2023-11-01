Unplayable: Liverpool’s 75-touch metronome quietly ran the show vs Bournemouth

Another hour of action in the bank for Curtis Jones in what was a particularly assured performance in the middle of the park.

The Scouse Academy graduate excelled as the Reds’ metronome in the midfield, registering 75 touches and completing a whopping 93% of his passes (56/60), according to stats compiled by Sofascore.

The Merseysiders secured passage through to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup, courtesy of a 2-1 win over the Cherries.

READ MORE: ‘Excellent’: James Pearce reacts to 20-y/o Liverpool player’s phenomenal start vs Bournemouth

READ MORE: Liverpool hit upon behind-the-scenes agreement that will delight fans if hurdle is cleared

What a turnaround in midfield

Just to think that a few months ago there were some very real, very genuine concerns over the quality of our midfield department.

Get past Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch – all signed this summer by the way – and Jurgen Klopp can still call upon Jones, Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic, Wataru Endo and Thiago Alcantara (when back from injury).

It’s a selection for now and the future – an ideal blend of potential and quality that we should reap the rewards of for the foreseeable future.

What a time to be a Liverpool fan!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Andre ticks a box, Liverpool have a ‘real top player’ with Kevin De Bruyne gift, unfair treatment of Nunez and much more!