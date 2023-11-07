Jurgen Klopp will face familiar Liverpool foe next weekend as pre-Brentford news is announced

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that a historic feud with one man in particular won’t be reignited when Liverpool face Brentford next Sunday.

The Premier League has confirmed the refereeing appointments for the upcoming round of fixtures, with Paul Tierney the man in the middle at Anfield.

It’ll be the first time the 42-year-old has officiated a game involving the Reds since the dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham last April, after which the LFC manager was hit with an improper conduct charge for comments he made about the whistler.

The refereeing team for the Liverpool-Brentford game is completed by Scott Ledger, Mark Scholes (assistant referees), Tim Robinson (fourth official), Stuart Attwell (VAR) and Harry Lennard (assistant VAR).

Liverpool fans could be recoiling in horror at discovering that Tierney will take charge of the Brentford game, given the history between him and the Reds over the past couple of years.

It was he who neglected to penalise Oliver Skipp with a card for a brutal, over-the-top lunge on Luis Diaz in Spurs’ defeat at Anfield towards the end of last season, just three weeks after he booked Andy Robertson for protesting about being elbowed in the throat by assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis against Arsenal.

When LFC met Tottenham away in the previous campaign, the Scottish left-back was on the wrong end of a horrific challenge from Harry Kane, who somehow wasn’t sent off, and Tierney also let Emerson Royal away with a clear foul on Diogo Jota inside the penalty area that evening (BBC Sport).

The 42-year-old’s rap sheet when Liverpool face London opposition is worryingly populated, and Klopp will just be hoping there aren’t further flashpoints added to it next Sunday.

Nobody wants to be haranguing referees, who undertake an incredibly difficult and thankless job, but as we’ve witnessed so often already this season, match officials in the Premier League frequently don’t help themselves.

Ideally will preserve their 100% home record at the weekend and will do so without Tierney being the talking point.

