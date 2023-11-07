‘In the next…’ – Fabrizio Romano drops timeline hint regarding Liverpool’s pursuit of Andre

Fabrizio Romano has dropped a hint as to when there may be more clarity surrounding Liverpool’s ongoing pursuit of Andre Trindade.

The midfielder was part of the Fluminense team which won the club’s first Copa Libertadores title last weekend, and his emotional exchange with coach Fernando Diniz after the final whistle offered a strong hint of an imminent departure from the club.

The Reds had tried to sign the 22-year-old in the summer, but the Brazilian outfit persuaded him to stay put in their ultimately triumphant quest for continental glory (ESPN).

However, it seems very likely that he’ll be on the move in January, and Romano said that Liverpool and other suitors could have a clear picture of Andre’s ‘situation’ later this month.

In his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, the Italian wrote: “Andre seemed to drop a hint over his future after winning the Copa Libertadores with Fluminense, and for sure he remains someone appreciated by Liverpool. As previously confirmed by the player, they wanted him in the summer, but then he and Fluminense decided together to reject the interest and wait a bit longer.

“The Brazilian midfielder remains on Liverpool’s list, but from what I’m hearing it’s not only Liverpool but other top clubs from Europe as well. There are several others trying to understand the conditions of the deal, how much Fluminense would want, so at the moment it’s evolving and I think in the next two or three weeks the situation will be more clear.

“Liverpool are still interested, but let’s see in the coming weeks what will be Fluminense’s price, and the feeling of the player, and if Liverpool really want to invest big money on this player, because I expect it could cost around €35-40m to sign him this January.”

It does seem only a matter of time before Andre confirms his exit from Fluminense, even with their domestic season still ongoing after the Copa Libertadores triumph.

If Romano’s mooted figure of €40m (£34.7m) proves accurate, that doesn’t seem excessive for a club with Liverpool’s budget and for a defensive midfield powerhouse who played a major part in his side winning South America’s equivalent of the UEFA Champions League.

With the likes of Arsenal also believed to be sniffing around for the 22-year-old, the Reds can’t let a direct Premier League rival steal in for the player at this stage, having laid bare their interest several months ago with their offer in the summer.

It could be late November by the time we get a clearer indication as to Andre’s future. In the meantime, Anfield chiefs must continue their charm offensive if they’re to keep ahead of the competition for the Brazilian midfielder.

