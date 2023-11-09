Liverpool rejected loan offers for ‘special’ youngster; Klopp says he’s got a ‘huge’ ceiling

It will delight many a Liverpool fan to know that the club rejected ‘some loan proposals’ for Jarell Quansah ahead of the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s pre-Toulouse comments were relayed on X this morning by Italian transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano.

🔴🌟 Klopp reveals: “We rejected some loan proposals for Quansah last summer and… it was obviously a very good decision”. “He showed from the first day of pre season how good of a player he is. He has huge potential, I’m sure. Gonna be special”. pic.twitter.com/HuTEPXJ8u0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 9, 2023

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a phenomenal campaign thus far, racking up seven senior appearances and 408 minutes on the pitch for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Another opportunity in Toulouse?

Quansah was left on the bench until the final half-hour of action last time out in the Europa League against the Ligue 1 outfit.

With our German tactician having experimented with Joe Gomez at left-back in the league, however, we’ll be curious to see whether an opportunity for a start arises in France for our Academy graduate.

He’s one player we most certainly want to take our time with and slowly nurture.

If we can avoid a repeat of the over-reliance we saw occur with Stefan Bajcetic last term, there’s no reason we can’t get the absolute best out of our young starlet.

