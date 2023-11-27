Pundit suggests Mac Allister recently showed why 22y/o would be a perfect ‘fit’ for Liverpool

One Brazilian pundit has suggested that Alexis Mac Allister recently showed why Andre Trindade would be a perfect ‘fit’ for Liverpool.

The Reds have been strongly linked with the Fluminense defensive midfielder in recent months, although reports in November have claimed that Fulham are now the front-runners for the 22-year-old.

However, speaking to TNT Sports Brasil, commentator Bruno Formiga reckons that Andre would slot seamlessly into Jurgen Klopp’s side, in turn allowing the Argentine to play further forward at Anfield.

When asked if the Brazilian would be suited to Liverpool, the pundit replied: “I think, without a doubt. André, he is a guy who takes pressure very well. He gets off pressure very easily. He clears the field very easily. In the rotation, he gives options all the time and that, for what Klopp likes, to speed up the game often, I think he fits in an absurd way.

“Remember, Mac Allister plays this role at Liverpool. In the Argentina national team he will do something else. If you look at what he did against Brazil [in last week’s World Cup qualifier], it’s another movement, he’s in a more open midfield line to the left side than in a central lane.

“I think he did well in the game but I understand that it shouldn’t be Plan A for a team that already had other figures, playing this role with other characteristics. André, I don’t know if Liverpool will come back or try André again, but…

“The Club World Cup can make André worth even more. Imagine if Fluminense eventually beats Manchester City, playing well. But I think he has everything to fit into Klopp’s game model, a lot of things. I think he fits into several. I think he plays easily at City, not as a starter, but I think he fits in. I think he easily plays in Liverpool’s team.”

The debate as to Mac Allister’s long-term suitability in a number 6 role for Liverpool continues apace, with Klopp deploying the 24-year-old in that position for most of the season so far.

The 2022 World Cup winner is still waiting for his first Reds goal, which seems a surprise considering that he netted 12 times from midfield for Brighton last term (Transfermarkt).

He played on the left-hand side in Argentina’s win over Brazil last week, although that was in a 4-4-2 setup that we’re unlikely to see at Anfield any time soon.

Andre was one of the stars of Fluminense’s maiden Copa Libertadores triumph earlier this month, and Forminga’s reference to the Club World Cup just prior to Christmas is pertinent.

If the 22-year-old can inspire his side to become its first South American winners since 2012, either by beating Manchester City or the conquerors of Pep Guardiola’s side should they get to the final, his market value will surely soar going into the January transfer window.

Therefore, if Klopp agrees with Forminga’s belief that the midfielder would be a perfect fit for Liverpool, the Anfield hierarchy ought to spring into action before the tournament in Saudi Arabia next month.

