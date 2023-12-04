Manchester City reporter compares Luis Diaz VAR travesty to Grealish chance vs. Spurs; references replay

Liverpool were at the wrong end of the biggest injustice in the VAR era as a goal that should have been given was chalked off, one reporter believes Manchester City have now been as harshly treated too.

Taking to his X account, Sam Lee – the Man City correspondent for The Athletic – wrote: ‘The refereeing at the end yesterday was a genuine, massive mistake. Like the one in Tottenham v Liverpool.

‘But City’s biggest concern is that if they were able to replay the Spurs game, it would probably end 3-3 again’.

Not only is this a hugely disproportionate reaction, to mention a possible replay is simply ludicrous – even if it is meant as a joke.

For anyone who hasn’t seen, Erling Haaland sent a ball over the top of the Tottenham defence to allow Jack Grealish a run at goal.

The referee decided to pull the game back though and didn’t allow the chance to play out, leading to understandable levels of frustration from those inside the Etihad Stadium.

Seeing as the former Aston Villa man didn’t score a goal anyway, nor was it abundantly clear he would outpace an on rushing defender, this is nowhere near the incident where Luis Diaz’s goal was incorrectly chalked off.

We scored a goal which would have changed the face of the game, one that we ended up with nine men and a last minute own goal to lose the only match we’ve been defeated in this season.

Although, it appears, these comments are a little tongue-in-cheek, it shows a real lack of understanding from the rest of the teams and supporters.

Had everyone backed our push to create more change within VAR, the PGMOL and refereeing as a whole in this country, we may have seen more changes.

Instead everyone left us to do it alone and are now reaping the rewards of their lack of support.

You can view the comments on Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham via @SamLee on X:

