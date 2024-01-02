Liverpool monitoring one of the best tackling No.6s in Europe; one thing putting them off – report

Liverpool’s scouts are currently monitoring Genoa’s Morten Frendrup, though a deal is unlikely to be done in January as things currently stand.

The Merseysiders are reportedly put off from pushing for a deal partly due to the holding midfielder’s non-homegrown status.

“The search for a long-term incumbent for the No.6 position at Anfield goes on, despite both Mac Allister and Endo operating there this term,” Paul Gorst wrote for the Liverpool Echo.

“Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup is one who is being monitored. The young Dane is enjoying a good season in Serie A although a deal is unlikely to be done in January as the scouts continue to assess the development of the 22-year-old defensive-minded midfielder.

“His non-homegrown status is considered a drawback at this stage.”

The 22-year-old currently ranks as one of the best-tackling midfielders in Europe, registering in the 99th percentile for tackles, according to FBref.

There are other drawbacks

Depending on the additional information our recruitment team has on his profile, there are some other concerns we’d be inclined to raise.

Chief amongst them is Frendrup’s atrociously bad pass success rate and comparative inability to progress the ball with a pass or by travelling in possession.

Whilst Alexis Mac Allister’s defensive numbers are comparatively poorer, we’d be losing a great deal moving forward.

With this Liverpool side favouring an amalgamation of possession-based football and gegenpressing – a pure destroyer who can’t progress the ball reliably is a big no-no.

We’d need assurances that Frendrup could develop into the kind of profile we clearly desire.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman