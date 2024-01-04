‘They like him’: Liverpool insider says 22-goal attacker transfer is more realistic than people may think

Liverpool’s hopes of landing long-time target Kylian Mbappe may not be a total ‘nonstarter’, Paul Gorst has suggested.

The Merseyside-based journalist did, however, caution that Jurgen Klopp’s side shouldn’t be considered frontrunners in the race for the Frenchman’s signature.

“The weird thing is, there doesn’t seem to be too many other teams fishing about. It’s either Real Madrid, Liverpool or, seemingly, PSG,” the Echo journalist was speaking to Josh Sexton on The Anfield Wrap’s Talking Transfers show.

“I don’t think Liverpool are frontrunners by any stretch, but the fact they’re in the conversation is interesting.

“They like him, no doubt about it. They’ve liked him since his Monaco days.

“I remember working at the Echo years back and people who worked there at the time speaking to the club and telling me that Liverpool were quite encouraging in the noises they were making at the time. Which was a surprise, as I think they were expecting them to say ‘great player but he’s not for us’.

“They were making it known, privately, that he was someone they liked, and that interest has only intensified in recent years.

“What I found interesting was Mbappe saying, quite openly, that Liverpool courted him before he went to PSG. His mum’s a big Liverpool fan and a big driving force of his career moves; uncompromising agent/mother figure.

“So it’s interesting this one. I think the absence of a transfer fee makes it a little bit more realistic – Liverpool aren’t going to have to be spending £200m on a player before they even talk about a contract – the issue is Liverpool’s highest-paid player of all-time is Mo Salah on around about £350,000-£400,000 [a week] based on goal bonuses and whatever else.

“Now Liverpool could pay Mbappe that feasibly but if he wants a bit more than that then Liverpool might have to accept it might be beyond them. But I don’t think it’s a total nonstarter, which is probably enough to keep fans interested for certainly the next few weeks and then whatever happens in the summer.”

Certainly whilst Real Madrid remain in the mix and the World Cup-winner’s love-hate relationship with PSG wages on, the Reds’ hopes of signing the prolific goalscorer perhaps remain slim at best.

Finances the crux of the argument

Whilst the removal of a potentially hefty transfer fee – Mbappe’s contract is set to run out this summer – would increase our chances, the 25-year-old’s wage demands could prove similarly obstructive.

Would we be prepared to smash the wage cap again, having broken the glass ceiling two summers ago for Mo Salah, to accommodate such a prestigious talent?

A certain section of the fanbase that bears scant thought toward Liverpool’s commitment to sustainability, nor the financial gap between the club and our richer rivals, may be inclined to throw caution to the wind.

But the reality of the situation probably ends up precluding us from involvement in the Mbappe saga this summer.

There’s a chance at any rate (chance being the operative word) but only that.

