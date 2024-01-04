‘Scouted for a long time’: Fabrizio Romano just poured cold water over potential Liverpool transfer

Fabrizio Romano has played down reports linking Goncalo Inacio to a Liverpool switch in January.

The CaughtOffside columnist did confirm that the Reds have been actively scouting the Portuguese international, though things are far from ‘concrete’ at the moment.

“Goncalo Inacio to Liverpool? We’ve had this story on Inacio and Liverpool for three or four years we hear that Liverpool are close to signing Inacio, but it’s usually the same person linking Inacio to Liverpool,” the Italian reporter told Kick (via The Boot Room). “At the moment I’m not aware of a change, he’s a player they have scouted for a long time, but it’s not something concrete.”

The Merseysiders are said to remain keen on the prospect of bolstering their backline should an ideal opportunity arise.

Is Inacio the ‘perfect’ profile?

When thinking of left-sided centre-backs, what instantly springs to mind is a Virgil van Dijk carbon copy – or at the very least something of a similar ilk.

Whilst Inacio fits the profile as far as a creative, heavily involved in the build-up, type of centre-halIf is concerned, his lack of aerial dominance could be part of the reason why we’ve yet to make a move.

Otherwise, why else would be stalling on the opportunity to sign a potentially elite centre-back on a release clause of £51.7m?

It seems a reasonable fee for a quality defender, doesn’t it?

Perhaps he’s not quite the perfect profile. Or perhaps we simply believe we could snap Inacio up more cheaply this summer.

