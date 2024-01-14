Liverpool watching 18-y/o attacker on a goal every 109 minutes; Klopp loves him – report

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly said to be an admirer of Juventus’ goalscoring prodigy Kenan Yildiz.

Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) insists that the German tactician would happily bring the Turkish youngster to Liverpool if he could.

The 18-year-old has been in fine goalscoring form this term for The Old Lady, registering three goals in 329 senior minutes’ worth of football (goal every 109.66 minutes).

Not a need Liverpool need to fulfil right this moment

We’re more than happy with the club looking to bolster our increasingly high-profile academy group, though there’s certainly no immediate need to add to our number of centre-forwards.

Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota certainly look set to nail down that particular position for the long term as far as senior options are concerned.

That said, Yildiz’s ability to play on the flanks if required, not to mention as a deeper-lying forward, will no doubt be particularly attractive to a coaching group that places high value on versatility.

Keep an eye on this situation, Reds, but only that.

