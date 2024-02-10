42-year-old tipped to replace Klopp has been urged to snub Liverpool

Liverpool are on the lookout for a new manager and Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is one of the names on their radar.

Alonso has had great success at Liverpool as a player. Despite that, German star Lothar Matthaüs feels the 42-year-old should not return to the Merseyside club.

In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Matthaus talked about the fact that Alonso has unfinished business at Leverkusen and he should stay at the club for longer.

The former German international feels there will be too much pressure on the former Liverpool midfielder at Anfield. It won’t be easy to replicate the kind of results Klopp has managed. As a result, he should stay in Germany and continue to grow as a manager.

Mattaus said on Gazzetta dello Sport via SportWitness: “I think his job at Leverkusen is not finished: he was a coach before he sat on the bench and that helps him. It would be difficult to repeat Klopp’s results immediately, while in the Bundesliga he is more protected to grow and win. Then there will be time to go to a big team, maybe Real Madrid.”

Matthaus feels the 42-year-old should wait for the perfect moment before making a switch. There could be a possibility of an even bigger team knocking on the door, maybe Real Madrid could come calling.

Alonso has done wonders in the ongoing season, his team are currently top of the Bundesliga and they haven’t lost since the start of the 2023/24 season. He could be an ideal replacement for Klopp who has decided to end his successful stint with the Merseyside club.

It remains to be seen whether Alonso decides to snub Liverpool and wait for Los Blancos.