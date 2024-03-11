(Video) Diaz visibly gutted at full-time after heroic performance; teammates had to console him

Luis Diaz was phenomenal against Manchester City but just couldn’t find the finishing touch that would have ensured Liverpool could win the game.

Despite the missed chances though, you couldn’t fault the efforts of the Colombian and some of his runs were out of this world.

As the final whistle blew, our No.7 was clearly gutted that he hadn’t managed to provide the winning moment or be on the victorious side.

Several teammates came over to console the 27-year-old and let’s hope that he can get his head back up soon.

Diaz was visibly gutted at full-time and was being consoled by his teammates, probably still thinking about those missed chances 😔 What a performance from him though, he never stopped 👏 #LFC pic.twitter.com/Zt6SpWWowP — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 11, 2024

