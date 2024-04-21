Fabrizio Romano says Man Utd fully beat Liverpool to top target; ‘never tempted’ by Reds

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that incoming Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox was ‘never tempted’ by Liverpool.

The Southampton operator is expected to be followed by Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth ahead of a major summer of change for the Red Devils.

“Jason Wilcox’s move to Man United is also now official – he’s their new technical director,” the Italian shared with CaughtOffside in his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“He was never tempted by Liverpool or any other club despite some rumours in the media – he was only focused on Man United.

“The next step will be to appoint Dan Ashworth, but Wilcox will also be a really important figure for United in this summer’s transfer window.”

The Merseysiders have already brought back Michael Edwards as part of FSG’s overarching structure, whilst Richard Hughes joins from Bournemouth as the club’s next sporting director.

No problem for Liverpool

There can be no complaints about how Liverpool have gone about their business behind the scenes.

The return of Edwards to the fold, even with a broader remit under the Fenway flag, is a huge coup for all concerned.

Hughes, likewise, appears an exciting piece of recruitment given how well-appreciated he is by FSG’s CEO of Football.

Only time will tell whether we’ll come to regret not landing Wilcox… but we’re under the impression we’ll be just fine from the appointments we’ve made so far.

Now to nail finding Jurgen Klopp’s successor!

