(Video) What Klopp did with Bajcetic at full-time against Spurs was telling

Stefan Bajcetic made his long-awaited first team return against Tottenham and it was obvious that Jurgen Klopp had some important information for the midfielder.

Following the full-time whistle, cameras captured the moment that the German held court with the 19-year-old.

With it being such a long time since we last saw the Spaniard on the pitch, it was no surprise that so much support was needed from a coach who only wants the best for his players.

Let’s hope that we can see the best of a young man who has had a torrid time with injuries of late, in the new campaign.

You can watch Klopp and Bajcetic’s interaction via @nunez9_z on X:

