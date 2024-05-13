What La Liga transfer expert is now hearing about Trent Alexander-Arnold & Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future remains up in the air with Liverpool yet to arrange a contract extension.

Matteo Moretto now reports that the Merseysiders may have something to worry about amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

The link between the No.66 and Los Blancos ‘continues to be on the table’ with the Spanish outfit waiting to see what transpires in the summer.

“The Trent Alexander-Arnold link continues to be on the table, because if he doesn’t renew with Liverpool, then he will be a brilliant market opportunity, so they will wait and see how that plays out,” the La Liga transfer expert told CaughtOffside.

“Then there’s obviously the Alphonso Davies deal on the other side of defence, a lot will depend on the demands of Bayern Munich, so Real Madrid are waiting on that too.”

The 25-year-old’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Not the only contract dilemma Liverpool have on their hands

Don’t forget about Mo Salah or Virgil van Dijk!

We most certainly have our work cut out for us in preserving the spine of this Liverpool side.

It has to be said we’d be incredibly foolish to allow a generational talent like Alexander-Arnold depart for a cut-price fee or, heavens forbid, on a Bosman next year.

Likewise, there’s plenty of justification for keeping hold of our Dutch colossus and our top goalscorer this term.

Let’s see how it plays out with Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.

