Liverpool legend issues emphatic rotation verdict as Iraola left with threadbare squad v LASK

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola doesn’t have the scope to rotate his Liverpool starting XI heavily for the Champions League fixture against LASK on Wednesday.

That’s according to John Aldridge, who feels that the Reds’ head coach can’t afford to make drastic changes to his line-up for the game in Austria, despite it coming just three days after the defeat to Manchester City and three days prior to a tough away assignment at Brentford.

The Basque’s leeway for rotation has been significantly impacted by injuries, with Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley, Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak and Dominik Szoboszlai all confirmed absentees or likely to miss out tomorrow evening.

Aldridge: Iraola can’t afford to rotate heavily v LASK

In his latest column for the Liverpool Echo, Aldridge feels that Iraola shouldn’t be complacent with his team selection for the game against LASK, for whom this is a first season in the Champions League proper.

The former Reds striker wrote: ‘I’m sure Andoni Iraola would like to rest a few players in the Champions League against LASK this week, but it’s hard. He’s not really got an option to do that. Maybe one or two changes in defence but you can’t take anything for granted. You’ve got to get points on the board.

‘[Ryan] Gravenberch will probably play because he’s suspended at the weekend, but then you look up front and he hasn’t got many options to change it. But the players will just have to get their heads down and get on with it.

‘I know the game has changed, but we used to play three games over an Easter weekend – Friday, Saturday, Monday! They just need to be mentally strong and get on with what they need to do out there.’

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Where can Iraola make changes for tomorrow?

Iraola faces a delicate balancing act when it comes to picking his team for tomorrow – anything less than victory would be deemed unacceptable, but he must also be careful not to flog players amid a hectic week which also involves travel to and from central Europe.

Alisson Becker seems a certain starter between the sticks, while the Reds will likely need the experience of Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister in their starting XI.

As Aldridge hinted, there may be scope for rotation in defence, with Kostas Tsimikas and Jeremie Frimpong potentially coming in to start, even though neither has convinced in recent appearances.

Gravenberch will surely start due to his suspension against Brentford on Saturday, and we can envisage Rio Ngumoha coming into the starting line-up, having been used as a substitute against Man City.

Liverpool Echo writer Theo Squires highlighted the threadbare nature of the Reds’ matchday squad by stating that Iraola could have as few as 15 senior outfield players available to take on LASK.

We expect a handful of changes for the match tomorrow, but don’t foresee wholesale rotation due to the limited quantity of options at the head coach’s disposal.