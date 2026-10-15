‘With all their problems…’ – Roy Keane and Steven Gerrard agree on Brentford-Liverpool prediction

Image via The Overlap

Roy Keane and Steven Gerrard have made similar predictions for Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds were beaten 3-0 at home by Manchester City in their most recent top-flight outing last weekend but shook off that result with a 6-3 win away to LASK in the Champions League three days later.

Andoni Iraola’s side have another tight turnaround to a tough fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium against the Bees, who sit fourth in the table and are one of just three teams still unbeaten in the league.

In his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Liverpool’s head coach was on the fence about the fitness of Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak and Dominik Szoboszlai for the game against Brentford, with the trio having missed the Reds’ two matches so far this week.

Keane and Gerrard make Brentford v Liverpool predictions

In the latest episode of Stick to Football, Gerrard predicted that the spoils will be shared in west London, saying: “I think in the current circumstances with what Liverpool have available and the injuries, I’m gonna go for 1-1.”

Keane aired a similar forecast as he stated: “No way are Brentford getting beaten at home by Liverpool, with all their problems. 1-1 is not a bad shout.”

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Would 1-1 be a good result away to Brentford?

With just two wins from six so far in the Premier League, Liverpool will need to vastly improve on that ratio if they’re to mount a genuine challenge for Champions League qualification.

Both of their top-flight victories have come in away matches, with maximum points gleaned at Ipswich and Bournemouth, although an in-form Brentford side will likely pose a tougher test again.

In addition to the potential unavailability of several attackers, the Reds will also have had little time to recover from their midweek European endeavours, whereas Keith Andrews’ team will have had a full week off.

Taking the match in isolation, a draw away to the high-flying Bees would be a respectable result in the circumstances and would represent an improvement on our last visit to the Gtech Community Stadium, a 3-2 defeat just under a year ago.

However, Iraola knows that a decent point on the road here and there won’t do if Liverpool are to finish in the Champions League places. Victory at Brentford would probably represent our best top-flight result of the season so far, if we can pull it off.