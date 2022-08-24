Exclusive: ‘Disgusting behaviour’ – Business owner reveals what it was like inside coach being attacked by protesting United fans

Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford has dominated the headlines, though it should not be forgotten that a handful of the home support was responsible for some abhorrent behaviour in the build-up to the clash.

A variety of footage shared online showed some supporters, who had been attending a protest against the Glazer family (the Red Devils’ ownership), throwing projectiles and hurling abuse at a coach that was initially thought to contain Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Speaking about the incident, Adam Bradshaw of Beeline VIP Coaches, who was driving on the day, noted that the young fans inside the bus fortunately didn’t come to harm.

“Be assured everything is ok with the coach and myself,” the business owner exclusively told Empire of the Kop.

“I was transporting a group of kids who have travelled over from South Africa to visit Manchester to see the sights etc., this was their third visit to Old Trafford within the week as they are massive fans of United, all are boys aged between 13-16 who came along with their tour leader and were genuinely excited to be going to such a massive game, all were sat in their coach seats in United shirts and scarfs, etc.

“When the objects were thrown at the coach they all ducked behind the seats and a couple had to get under the tables in case the glass broke.

“This is disgusting behaviour from the people at the protest who are not football supporters at all, just a bunch of idiots out to cause trouble.”

Those involved in the scenes caught on camera had mistakenly assumed that the vehicle in question was the Reds’ team bus, though it certainly does little to excuse the poor behaviour on show.

Supporters throwing cans of beer at a coach followed by chants of “murderers”. @TheAthleticUK #MUFC #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/NrOSpubTbA — Dan Sheldon (@dansheldonsport) August 22, 2022

“Decent fans go to the game to “support” their team, not to throw stuff at passing coaches, be they home or away fans,” Bradshaw continued.

“The coach could have a group of any age going to any event, not just football, and the protesters didn’t seem to care.

“Luckily there was no damage done to the passengers, coach driver or vehicle and the group have now headed down to London to see some more football grounds before heading home next week.”

It goes without saying that, regardless of who was being transported to the match in question, such a response from the home support, amid what should have been a peaceful demonstration against the Glazer ownership, is completely unwarranted.

Empire of the Kop understands that Beeline VIP Coaches have been in contact with Manchester United Football Club over investigating the offending individuals in question with a view to banning them from attending future games.

