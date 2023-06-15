Fee agreed: Liverpool set to sell ‘very brave’ midfielder; he’s en route for medical – report

Having loaned out Calvin Ramsay and Harvey Davies to Football League clubs this week, Liverpool could now be set to part with another young prospect for good.

The Athletic reported on Thursday lunchtime that Leighton Clarkson is set to join Aberdeen permanently, having had a loan spell at Pittodrie during the 2022/23 season.

The clubs have agreed a fee for the 21-year-old, who’s en route to the northeast of Scotland to undergo a medical and sign a long-term contract to confirm the transfer.

Rangers, Celtic and several EFL sides had reportedly shown an interest in the midfielder (Football Insider), but the Dons were his preferred option and they duly moved quickly to secure the deal.

While Liverpool are so far resisting permanent offers for Fabio Carvalho (Daily Mail), they seem willing to let Clarkson depart for good.

The 21-year-old should be able to thrive at Aberdeen, having already enjoyed a very positive stint on loan at Pittodrie as he plundered six goals an nine assists in 38 matches from the middle of the park (Transfermarkt).

His former boss Jim Goodwin raved about the youngster last August, saying (via STV Sport): “He’s a quality player. Technically, we know exactly what we’re going to get….He’s very brave on the ball, he takes it in tight areas and looks to play forward.”

While Jurgen Klopp is in line to give other young players at Liverpool a chance to impress in pre-season (The Athletic), the Reds have made a quick decision to cash in on the midfielder, perhaps sensing that the time was right to sell while his stock is high from his impressive spell with the Dons last term.

It’s a move with plenty of plus points for Clarkson, as he’ll be working with a manager in Barry Robson who knows him already, and he’ll also be competing in the Europa League, with Aberdeen needing to negotiate just one play-off round to advance to the group stage.

The player looks set to get his wish to link up with the Dons again, where he should get regular game-time, while the Merseysiders will be able to reap an undisclosed fee from his impending sale.

The transfer appears to suit all parties, and as he closes in on a permanent exit from Anfield, we wish the 21-year-old academy graduate the very best with the remainder of his career.

