Dominik Szoboszlai could potentially more than double his wages with Liverpool move – report

Dominik Szoboszlai could be in line for a massive increase to his weekly wage if he completes his proposed move to Liverpool.

According to Football Insider, the Hungary playmaker is set to undergo a medical on Merseyside ahead of his impending £60m transfer from RB Leipzig, having agreed terms on a long-term contract which could see him pocket more than £150,000 per week after bonuses.

As outlined in the report, senior players at Anfield have a base salary which is supplemented by top-ups based on their individual displays along with the team as a whole, with factors such as league position and cup performances being taken into account.

If the specified wage amount is paid to Szoboszlai, he’ll more than double his weekly earnings from his current club, where he’s been taking home just under £70,000 every seven days (Capology).

Based on last season’s figures, a weekly wage of £150,000 would make the Hungarian the joint-sixth highest paid player at Anfield (Capology), a sign of how much trust the Liverpool appear willing to place in him from the get-go.

It’s understood that, when the 22-year-old’s prospective earnings from the duration of contract he’s set to sign with the Reds are added to his aforementioned transfer fee, the whole package could exceed £100m (Football Insider), a generous outlay which conflicts with some long-held perceptions about the apparent parsimony of FSG.

The prospect of doubling his wages (and then some) while also moving to a club of LFC’s stature must surely be massively appealing to Szoboszlai, whose liking of an Instagram post from 433 showing a compilation video of ‘what Liverpool can expect’ from him hints at his excitement over the move.

As sad as it was to see stalwarts like Bobby Firmino and James Milner leaving Anfield earlier this summer, the departures of released players have freed up almost half a million quid per week from the wage bill (Capology), duly facilitating the generous packages to incoming stars like the Hungarian.

If his performance levels rise in tandem with his proposed earnings, the Reds will be getting one hell of a playmaker from the start of the 2023/24 season.

