Fabrizio Romano shares details of Szoboszlai medical as 22 y/o could soon be ‘unveiled’ at Anfield

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Dominik Szoboszlai is due to undertake the first portion of his Liverpool medical today ahead of his proposed move to Anfield.

The Reds have agreed to trigger the 22-year-old’s release clause of £60m to sign him from RB Leipzig (The Times), and it now appears only a matter of time before he becomes Jurgen Klopp’s second signing of the summer transfer window.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday morning, the Italian journalist shared an update on the Hungarian’s next step towards the move being finalised.

Romano tweeted: “Understand Liverpool have scheduled first part of the medical tests for Dominik Szoboszlai today after €70m release clause triggered on Friday. Documents being checked while Szoboszlai will do all medical tests then be unveiled as new Liverpool player.”

With the Hungary playmaker due to undergo the first phase of medical tests today, his proposed transfer to Liverpool seems to be progressing at a rate of knots, following on from the release clause being met yesterday.

Romano’s claim that the 22-year-old is set to be ‘unveiled’ as a Reds player once the medical is completed offers a further sense of impending finality, assuming no late hitches arise which could place the move in jeopardy.

Klopp has been known to want the bulk of the club’s transfer business done before the start of pre-season, which for LFC commences next weekend.

While the manager will almost certainly be seeking more than two summer signings (following on from Alexis Mac Allister), he’ll surely be a very happy man if Szoboszlai is confirmed as a Liverpool player over the next seven days.

Fingers crossed all goes smoothly with the medical; if it does, it looks as if the Hungarian will officially be a Red before long.

You can see Romano’s tweet below, via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

Understand Liverpool have scheduled first part of the medical tests for Dominik Szoboszlai today after €70m release clause triggered on Friday. 🚨🔴 #LFC Documents being checked while Szoboszlai will do all medical tests then be unveiled as new Liverpool player. pic.twitter.com/b7JKuYz8Wl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2023

