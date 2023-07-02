(Video) AI generates new song for Liverpool-bound Dominik Szoboszlai

It now appears to be only a matter of time before Dominik Szoboszlai is officially announced as a Liverpool player and an AI has wasted no time in creating a new chant for the Hungarian.

The Reds activated the 22-year-old’s £60m release clause on Friday and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the player has already signed his contract with the club.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are yet to officially announce his arrival at L4 but that hasn’t stopped supporters from getting excited about welcoming the versatile attack minded star to Merseyside.

The same AI that created a song for Alexis Mac Allister before his move to Liverpool has now worked its magic again for Szoboszlai – this time to the tune of the famous Don McLean hit ‘American Pie’.

We certainly believe Liverpool fans will be able to create a much better song themselves but it’s still rather catchy!

Check the chant out below via

A SONG FOR #SZOBOSZLAI… 🔥🎶🤖 To everyone that asked, you're welcome😉

(I probably would have done it anyway)@TheRedmenTV @LFC pic.twitter.com/gxGZqE7MQJ — ChatGPT Football Songs (@aifootballsongs) July 2, 2023

