Romano doubles down on Liverpool Lavia interest despite Szoboszlai arrival

Liverpool fans are growing in excitement over our summer transfer business so far and Fabrizio Romano may be about to send us all into overdrive, as he confirms our maintained interest in Romeo Lavia.

Taking to his Twitter account, the Italian journalist said: ‘Liverpool are in the race for Romeo Lavia since Monday… and no changes despite Szoboszlai & Mac Allister incoming.

‘Liverpool remain keen on signing Lavia, on list with Thuram. Arsenal, still very interested — but it depends on Thomas exit. Southampton want £50m fee’.

Public interest in the Southampton midfielder has been evident for a long time now and it seems as though our final midfield signing could be in the shape of the former Manchester City man.

We are also seemingly looking at Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram though which makes it fair to assume that our final non-homegrown slot in the squad will be given to one of the three midfielders.

In the Belgian, we can sign a player with Premier League experience and seemingly for a fee of £50 million but if interest from Arsenal reduces – there may be a chance for some negotiation on the deal.

Let’s see which way the recruitment team decides to take this crucial decision and hope that our summer business can prove to be some of the best work produced by the club in many years.

