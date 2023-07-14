Contact made: Liverpool have spoken to agents of 21y/o who could replace Fabinho – report

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with the agents of a Brazilian midfielder who could be sought as a possible replacement for Fabinho at Anfield.

The Reds’ number 3 has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League over the past 48 hours, with Jordan Henderson also being named as a potential high-profile recruit for the increasingly star-studded division.

Jurgen Klopp and Jorg Schmadtke will no doubt be determined to bring in at least one more midfield signing if either or both of those players leave, and if the 29-year-old departs, he could possibly be replaced by a younger compatriot.

According to 90min, Liverpool are among several clubs to have spoken to the agents of Andre Trindade of Fluminense, who are seeking £25m for him, although Fulham currently appear to be in pole position to bring the 21-year-old to England.

The recent Brazil debutant could be a very worthy cost-effective option to consider if the Reds part with Fabinho this summer.

Andre has averaged 2.4 tackles per game in the ongoing Brazilian top-flight campaign, matching Liverpool’s best performer of 2022/23 in that regard in Thiago (WhoScored).

He’s also astute with his use of the ball, as shown in figures by FBref. He ranks among the top 1% of positional peers among what the website terms ‘Men’s Next 8 Competitions’ for pass completion (93.1%) and the top 3% for successful take-ons with 1.94 per game.

He typically plays as a number 6 but can be deployed in a variety of midfield roles, and also on the right if necessary (Transfermarkt). That specialisation as a holding midfielder, along with his versatility to be used elsewhere, is sure to appeal to Klopp, especially if Fabinho goes.

Fulham may seem to be ahead of the other suitors for Andre right now, but for just £25m, he could be well worth considering for Liverpool, even if they managed to retain the 29-year-old former Monaco tank.

