Liverpool won’t believe their bad injury luck as £120k-p/w ace faces period on the sideline

Dominik Szoboszlai is now reportedly likely to be ruled out of contention for Liverpool’s behind-closed-doors friendly with Greuther Furth.

The Hungarian midfielder is understood to have rolled his ankle and won’t take any further part of the club’s training camp as a precaution, Ian Doyle reported for the Liverpool Echo.

It’s unclear exactly how long the 22-year-old will be ruled out of action, though it would appear unlikely that the player’s pre-season will be curtailed much beyond the aforementioned tie.

There’s no question that Jurgen Klopp will be breathing a deep sigh of relief should his new star signing have avoided a major injury setback.

Still, one has to hope that Liverpool’s injury fortunes will change for the good in the upcoming campaign and that the £120,000-a-week midfielder (according to Capology) can avoid any serious periods away from the action.

If the 2022/23 season taught us anything, it’s that we can’t skimp out on fresh legs and dynamism in the midfield department if we’re to have any hope of rediscovering our most devastating form on the pitch.

Klopp already made clear that he wants to see his outfit get back to their roots as a counter-pressing and high-pressing force to be feared.

They’ll need dynamos like Szoboszlai running the show in the middle of the park if we’re to turn that dream into a frightening reality to contend with for our opponents.

