(Video) ‘I’ve said that ever since I saw him’ – Lineker’s controversial Alexander-Arnold opinion shared

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a phenomenally talented player but he always seems to be a man that causes debate and now Gary Lineker has shared his opinion on the Scouser.

Speaking on the No Ratings Pod, the Match of the Day host said: “I’ve said [Trent should be a midfielder] ever since I saw him…

“From right-back he’s limited with his incredible passing range because you can only pass to the left. When you play in the middle you can go both ways and he would be much better. He grew up as a midfield player and by chance he got an opportunity at right-back and did exceptionally well.

“Is he the best defender in football? Absolutely not, but you say [Liverpool] can’t win with him at right-back, they’ve won plenty with him there. I do feel myself personally that he should be in midfield, in there as a playmaker he could absolutely dominate.”

It does seem that Jurgen Klopp somewhat agrees with this theory as he has tinkered with our No.66’s position, in order to get him into places on the pitch where his passing range can be best utilised.

Stephen Warnock’s analysis of our last match against Aston Villa showed how our vice captain deployed a centre-back position, so that he could be more creative and that certainly seemed to work well.

You can view Lineker’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 22:32) via No Ratings Pod on YouTube:

