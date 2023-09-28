Journalist noticed Szoboszlai post-match gesture which shows how much he loves it at Liverpool

Dominik Szoboszlai’s ever-deepening love affair with Liverpool was evident in scenes witnessed by one journalist at Anfield after the final whistle of the Reds’ 3-1 win over Leicester on Wednesday night.

The home side overturned a half-time deficit to progress to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, with the game being lit up by the Hungarian’s thunderous strike from outside the penalty area and into the Foxes’ net in the 70th minute.

It was such a special goal that it elicited a standing ovation on Sky Sports from Robert Earnshaw and even had a Chelsea player heaping praise on the 22-year-old on Instagram afterwards.

In a piece for the Liverpool Echo, Theo Squires wrote of Szoboszlai’s huge impact in his first few weeks at Anfield and noted a gesture from the £60m signing immediately after the game which shows how quickly he’s taken to life on Merseyside.

The journalist said of the Hungary captain: “The last man to leave the Anfield turf after the final whistle, he saluted all four corners of the crowd to soak up the occasion after the 3-1 win. He is loving his football at Liverpool.”

It’s been quite some time since a new signing captured the hearts of the Kop so quickly and so emphatically as Szoboszlai has done within three short months of joining Liverpool.

His jaw-dropping finishes against Aston Villa and now Leicester have certainly helped, but so has his indefatigable pressing and relentless work off the ball, with the 22-year-old putting in the effort to endear himself to fans, teammates and management alike.

A player and a club can sometimes just be the perfect fit for one another, and it’s very much feeling like that with the Hungarian and LFC, as illustrated by him soaking up every last bit of applause after the match last night.

We’ve already seen plenty to adore from Szoboszlai, so just imagine how much more he’ll captivate Liverpool supporters between now and when his current contract expires in 2028 (and hopefully beyond!).

