Dominik Szoboszlai loves what one Liverpool fan has done to show their adoration for him

When a player has fans making up a chant to salute them, it’s a sign they’re doing something right. Dominik Szoboszlai has had multiple since joining Liverpool three months ago.

After The Ragamuffins worked his name into Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar High’ during a sound check and a group of supporters created a ditty for our number 8 to the tune of ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ by Whitney Houston, another new song has emerged in his name.

This time, Reds fan and musician @jack_gilly shared a clip on X of him working the Hungarian’s name into an adapted version of Don McLean’s ‘American Pie’, and the subject of the chant has given his feedback online.

As per talkSPORT, Szoboszlai liked an Instagram reel of the song, in what must come as a massive thrill for its creator.

It speaks to the 22-year-old’s massive impact in his first few weeks at Liverpool that he’s already had several chants in his name, when some players could be at a club for years and not once have that privilege.

Szoboszlai has very quickly endeared himself to the Kop with a couple of sensational goals, along with his unrelenting work rate, with his skill set swiftly earning comparisons with a previous number 8 at Anfield, namely the legendary Steven Gerrard.

The Hungarian is clearly a darling of the Reds’ support base, and you only need to watch him play to realise just why he’s so adored.

Our prediction – there’ll be yet another song about him before Halloween!

