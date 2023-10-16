Arsenal will now try to hijack Liverpool’s 22-year-old January transfer, says journalist

Liverpool may need to keep one eye on Arsenal in the coming months, with it now understood that the Gunners are keen on a potential hijack of transfer target Andre.

Thiago Ferreira has now claimed that Mikel Arteta’s men are also interested in the player ahead of the opening of the January window.

“Arsenal are interested in Andre and will try to cross Liverpool for him,” the Brazil-based journalist wrote on X.

Meu amigos recebi uma informação e quero dividir com vocês, Arsenal tem o interesse no André e vai tentar atravessar o Liverpool por ele. Além do André o Arsenal tem interesse em outros jogadores ( não descobri ) um desses jogadores é o Kauã Elias. Mais detalhes 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/ngoPP37ahE — Thiago Ferreira (@ThiagoHoradoFlu) October 14, 2023

The Merseysiders are reportedly also eyeing Gladbach’s Manu Kone. However, it remains unclear whether the recruitment team consider the Bundesliga talent a viable alternative should they miss out on the Fluminense holding midfielder.

A reliable presence in possession, we’re far from surprised about our own interest in the Brazilian Serie A star.

With the Brazilian season ending ahead of the turn of the year, the timing couldn’t be more ideal for us to tick off a box left from the summer window and bring in a quality, young No.6.

Competition from Arsenal would simply have to be taken very seriously, however, given their renewed status in the English top-flight.

That shouldn’t suggest Liverpool don’t have an exciting enough project on their own to attract top talent, of course!

