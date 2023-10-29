Luis Diaz was set to start for Liverpool today before news of parents’ kidnapping

Diogo Jota has revealed that Luis Diaz was in line to start for Liverpool in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest until learning of his parents’ kidnapping.

The South American’s mother and father were taken captive in their native Colombia over the weekend, which understandably led to the 26-year-old taking no part in today’s fixture at Anfield.

However, his teammates ensured that the forward was foremost in their thoughts with a gesture just after the first of the Reds’ three goals.

As Jota ran to the touchline following his opener, a shirt was tossed to him which was then held aloft by the Portuguese winger to reveal ‘Diaz 7’ on the back, in a touching show of solidarity.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the match, Liverpool’s number 20 admitted he wasn’t originally intended to start against Forest, revealing: “Luis was with us in the hotel then he went home. It’s a very hard situation and I don’t know how anyone would react if it happened to you.

“He was going to play. I played instead of him and I showed him his shirt to show we’re with him and we hope everything works out.

“It’s unimaginable to think a situation like this could happen. We can just support him and show him we’re with him.”

Amid the satisfaction of this afternoon’s result, it comes amid the perspective of a far more serious issue having arisen with the kidnapping in Colombia.

Luis Diaz’s teammates paid him the best possible tribute by securing three points in his absence and taking the opportunity to show that they’re supporting him throughout this incredibly harrowing ordeal.

We continue to pray that both of his parents will return home safely, something which is much more important than the outcome of a football match.

