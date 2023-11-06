Robbie Fowler breaks silence after shocking sacking in Saudi Arabia

Robbie Fowler enjoyed a strong start to life as a manager in the second tier of Saudi Arabian football but his contract was mysteriously terminated and now the former forward has spoken publicly for the first time.

Taking to his X account, the Scouser wrote: ‘Disappointed with how it ended but can’t thank this fella enough, totally on board with our project from the very first minute. Hopefully I can speak more when the time is right’.

It seems pretty clear that the 48-year-old isn’t best pleased to have lost his job at Al-Qadsiah and it’s still quite a sore subject for him.

With the former Manchester City man sitting in second place in the league, it had been far from disastrous for him in the middle east.

However, the decision was made after just four months in charge that the man who has experiencing coaching Thai side Muangthong United, Australian outfit Brisbane Roar and Indian club East Bengal – wasn’t the right fit any more.

Despite claims of a mutual agreement to end the contract, it seems that the club have left this saga a lot happier than their former gaffer.

It’ll be a case of dusting himself down and looking for whatever opportunity next feels right for our former No.9, who has already shown he’s not afraid to travel far and wide for work.

We can only look forward to when the ‘Toxteth Terror’ does have the chance to speak about what really happened.

You can view Fowler’s comments via his X account:

Thanks for the gift Andre, it was a pleasure 👊🏻

Disappointed with how it ended but can’t thank this fella enough, totally on board with our project from the very first minute. Hopefully I can speak more when the time is right. pic.twitter.com/dsNEfYTaCJ — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) November 6, 2023

