Liverpool trio not involved in training today as early team news hints emerge ahead of Toulouse

The list of players present and absent from Liverpool training on Wednesday afternoon may have offered telling hints as to who may nor may not be involved against Toulouse tomorrow.

It was very encouraging to see Ben Doak and Conor Bradley partaking in the session at Kirkby, with the latter nearing a comeback from a lengthy injury, although some first-team names were conspicuous by their absence.

As per Liverpool Echo, there was no sign of either Ryan Gravenberch or Curtis Jones at today’s training session. Alisson Becker was spotted on the club’s live stream on YouTube but wasn’t seen on the pitch.

READ MORE: Injured Liverpool ace could be nearing comeback after partaking in Reds training pre-Toulouse

READ MORE: Liverpool youngster gets international call-up despite still waiting for senior Reds debut

It appears that the latter trio mightn’t feature against Toulouse if they didn’t partake in training today, although we’ll get our answer when Jurgen Klopp names his team after 4pm on Thursday.

It would’ve been expected that, even had he trained, Alisson would’ve give way to Caoimhin Kelleher, with the Irishman playing in two of the previous three Europa League games and missing the other through injury.

As for Gravenberch and Jones, the Scouser missed the 1-1 draw at Luton on Sunday with a minor problem, so it could simply be a case that neither are risked if they’re carrying knocks.

Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott could be in the frame to start in midfield, along with one of Alexis Mac Allister or Dominik Szoboszlai, with neither of the latter two likely to play the full 90 minutes given their status as regular starters in the Premier League.

Ideally the trio who missed training are simply being rested with the bigger picture in mind and will all be available to face Brentford on Sunday. At least there are quality players to come into the side if today’s absentees miss out against Toulouse.

🤩EOTK FPL Gameweek 11 Review 🤩: The Fantasy week from HELL, the Doku & Jackson show & xG paying off