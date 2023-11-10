Journo reveals what Jurgen Klopp had to do after post-match presser amid ‘chaotic’ scenes in Toulouse

Jurgen Klopp will have been disappointed with how his Liverpool side performed against Toulouse last night.

Following our 1-1 draw with Luton Town at the weekend our German tactician made nine changes to his starting XI to face the Ligue 1 outfit in France.

Only Joe Gomez and Alexis Mac Allister retained their spots in the side but the Reds threw in a disjointed performance as they were defeated 3-2 by Carles Martinez Novell’s side.

Klopp was far from happy with the decision to rule out Jarrell Quansah’s stoppage time equaliser after referee Georgi Kabakov adjudged Mac Allister to have handled the ball in the build-up following a review of incident on the pitch side VAR monitor.

To rub salt into the wounds of the former Borussia Dortmund boss, he then had to try and answer questions from reporters during his post-match press conference despite the noise of Toulouse fans ‘banging on a temporary tent’ – as explained by the ECHO’s Ian Doyle on X.

After completing his media duties, the Liverpool boss then ‘had to run a gauntlet of him fans’ when making his way back to the dressing room!

UEFA aren’t a great organisation, are they?

Been doing this job a long time but never been to a post-match press conference as chaotic as the one at Toulouse tonight. Fans banging on a temporary tent, almost impossible to hear questions and answers, then Klopp had to run a gauntlet of home fans when he left. UEFA 🤷‍♂️ — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) November 9, 2023

