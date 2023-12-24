After Andre: Liverpool could be lining up first January transfer as Reds make Fluminense information request – report

Liverpool have reportedly requested information around Fluminense centre-back Nino ahead of the January transfer window.

This comes courtesy of Sportitalia journalist Alfredo Pudella on his personal website, with the journalist claiming that the Reds were joined by Fulham in conducting exploratory efforts.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will could be set to enter the market for a defender this winter as Kostas Tsimikas joined Joel Matip in the treatment room after sustaining a broken collarbone.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano shares transfer update that directly affects Liverpool at time of desperate need

READ MORE: Jamie Carragher drops tongue-in-cheek tweet on Ten Hag & Gary Neville managerial comparison

One to take with a pinch of salt

Whilst no disrespect is meant to Pudella, it’s hard to imagine Liverpool being seriously interested in the 26-year-old centre-half.

FBref have recorded some rather impressive statistics from the Brazilian, it has to be conceded, with the player registering in the 97th percentile for pass completion and 93rd percentile for progressive carries.

He’s a reasonable aerial presence too (79th percentile for aerials won), though we rather imagined that we’d be in for a younger defender capable of eventually succeeding Virgil van Dijk down the line.

Unless, of course, we’ve taken a liking to Nino’s progressive stats and ability on the ball and are imagining life with him filling in for our injured Cameroonian.

One to take with a pinch of salt, for now, we suggest.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman