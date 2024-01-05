(Video) ‘Not so much’ – Alan Shearer slams two Liverpool defenders in attack on Klopp’s side

Alan Shearer is gathering the attention of Liverpool supporters after coming for ‘diving’ Diogo Jota and now he’s set his sights on two of our defenders.

Asked to select the best defender of 2023, the former Newcastle striker name checked two members of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the Geordie said: “Virgil van Dijk is back to his best this season, not so much last season.

“Trent, I don’t think he’s a great defender Trent but in terms of what he does for Liverpool and his range of passing, his crossing is just out of this world, so I would class him more as a midfielder now, than a than a defender. So, for all of those reasons, I was going to go for Kyle Walker.”

Seeing as the 53-year-old summarised by deciding that Kyle Walker, the man who was dropped for the Champions League final, was the best defender of the year – perhaps shows how much notice we should take.

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but it’s safe to say that nobody at Anfield would ever want to swap Virgil van Dijk or Trent Alexander-Arnold for the Manchester City man, nor many (if any) other defenders in world football.

